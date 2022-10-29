JUST IN
Business Standard

Despite Covid waves, India one of fastest-growing economies: Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said despite the three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, India is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Coronavirus | Indian Economy

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Photo: PTI
Kiren Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said despite the three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, India is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, adding the country has never seen such a growth rate in its history.

Rijiju said this while addressing a seminar on 'Environment and Sustainable Development - Role of Judiciary' and 'Digitisation of Indian Judiciary - its Impact in Dispensation of Justice', organised by the Gauhati High Court.

The minister, however, said the per capita GDP in India is still poor "when we compare it to the developed nations".

 

"Today, the per capita GDP of India is $2,100. Though it is very less, when we calculate India as a whole it is close to a 3.23 trillion-dollar economy and it is the fifth largest economy in the world."

The event was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The Union Minister further said: "International standard of development for middle-level countries is a per capita income of $12,000 and we have to reach that position before attaining developed status."

"But, rising from $2,100 to $12,000 can impact the environment," cautioned the Minister.

Rijiju expressed his confidence that the role of the judiciary is going to be extremely crucial in the growth and development of India.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Gauhati High Court and the Assam government.

--IANS

tdr/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 23:11 IST

