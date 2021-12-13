4 killed, 10 injured in serial road accident on highway in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka is closed chapter: Shivakumar
40- yr- old arrested for killing 2 in 15min, cops look at undetected cases
Karnataka Congress chief slaps man for trying to put his arms around him
Karnataka CM urges Centre for 500,000 Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep
'Let's go for polls, let Karnataka decide': Shivakumar challenges BJP govt
-
Four people died on the spot and 10 others suffered severe injuries in a serial accident that took place on National Highway - 4 near Alur Cross in Chitradurga district on Monday.
According to police, an onion laden truck, en route to Bengaluru, turned turtle after one its tyres burst. As a result, the car coming from behind rammed into it. In an attempt to avoid collsion, two other trucks overturned.
As a result, the traffic on the national highway halted for hours.
The deceased have been identified as Hanumappa Kalakappa Hunagundi (30), Gurappa Hugar (26), Ramesh (28), Prashanth Hatti (36), all from Gadag district. The injured have been shifted to Hiriyur Public Hospital.
Superintendent of Police G. Radhika, DySP Roshar Zameer, Circle Inspector Shivakumar have visited the spot and instructed to clear the traffic jam on national highway.
Further investigation is on.
--IANS
mka/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU