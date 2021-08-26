Karnataka CM urges Centre for 500,000 Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine daily to the state.
In the meeting, Bommai updated the Union minister on measures taken to control spread of the pandemic.
"I informed that the state has planned 5 lakh a day vaccination programme from next month. And the minister has assured support to meet the demand of the programme," Bommai told reporters after the meeting.
Mandaviya informed that the Centre will give more doses of vaccines from September-October onwards to all states, including Karnataka, he said, adding that the state will start preparing for this programme immediately.
Earlier, the Centre had provided 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine a day. Last week, it was increased to 4-4.5 lakh doses a day.
"Yesterday, we touched 5 lakh doses a day. In future, we plan 5 lakh doses a day," Bommai said.
Later, he also called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with whom he discussed about the National Education Policy.
Pradhan informed that he will hold a workshop with the state government to understand the work undertaken by it under the policy, Bommai said.
He said after full preparations, he will invite the Union Minister for the launch of primary and secondary level of education as per the new policy.
Bommai further said he discussed about state textile and industries related issues with the Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, who has assured full support to the state.
"There is a plan for a mega textile programme. The minister has asked us to send a proposal," he said.
Bommai also called on BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh and discussed party-related issues.
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govinda Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and principal secretary to the chief minister Manjunath Prasadh were also present in the meeting.
