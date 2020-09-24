4 Lucknow hospitals get notice for violating coroonavirus protocol

-
Four private hospitals were issued notices on Wednesday for alleged non-adherence to COVID protocols after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients, an official said.
"In some hospitals, cases have been detected where, prime facie, the protocols (for treating patients) were not followed. And, when they went to COVID hospital after being referred, they died," an official of the Lucknow district administration said.
A notice has been issued to the hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act and they have to send details, according to the official.
"The protocol for the non-COVID hospital is that if any patient in serious condition arrives there, then he/she should be put in the holding/trial area and the treatment should begin," an official said.
At that point of time, a COVID-19 test is done and if the result is negative, then full-fledged treatment of the patient begins. Else, the person is shifted to a COVID hospital, the official said.
Medical examination of things will also be done and case history of patients will also be looked into, the official said.
