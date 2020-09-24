Covid-19: Bengal govt extends austerity measures till March 2021

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus lockdown strictly enforced in West Bengal, 3561 people arresed
WB Assembly to remain shut till July 24 as employee tests Covid-19 positive
West Bengal holds single day monsoon session, adjourned sine die
BDO succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute
West Bengal govt effects change in complete lockdown for fifth time
-
The West Bengal government has
decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year.
"The validity of this department memorandum specifying additional austerity measures to be followed by all state government and semi state government offices to tackle the huge unforeseen expenditure for combating Covid-19 disease in our state extended upto September 30.
"Now, the validity of the memorandum is further extended upto March 31 or until further order, whichever is earlier," a finance department said in an order on Tuesday.
As per the memorandum issued on April 2, no new schemes have been taken up and prior approval of the finance department was sought for any urgent public interest programmes, official sources said.
The government had also said that no purchase of vehicles, computers, IT related accessories, furniture, ACs and TVs would be undertaken.
The memorandum had further said that there should be no recruitment/engagement of manpower unless approved by the finance department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU