45-year-old Punjab farmer dies by suicide near Singhu border

-
ALSO READ
Singhu border: One more arrested in connection with lynching, says police
Singhu border lynching: 3 sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe
Kundli-Singhu blockade: Haryana govt forms panel to talk to farmers
Singhu border lynching case: Accused sent to police remand for a week
SKM reiterates demand for fair probe into lynching at Singhu border
-
A 45-year-old farmer from Punjab, who was a part of the protest against the Centre's farm laws, allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the Singhu border, police said on Wednesday.
Identified as Gurpreet Singh, the victim was a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district, they said.
The body has been sent to a local hospital in Sonipat for a post-mortem examination, an official of the Kundli police station said.
Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Deceased was a frequent visitor at the farm movement; was here (at the protest site) for 5-6 months. He was from Fatehgarh district of Punjab: Pradeep Kumar, Investigating officer, Kundali Police Station pic.twitter.com/29eOEP9Scb— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021
They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU