18 troopers killed in 13 fratricide cases since 2018, CRPF says

-
ALSO READ
18 CRPF personnel killed in fratricide incidents since 2018: Officials
4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 hurt as colleague opens fire with AK-47 in Sukma
Shooters Saurabh, Mairaj lead UP's charge at upcoming Tokyo Olympics
Amit Shah extends J&K visit, will spend night with CRPF in Pulwama
Civilian killed in a cross-firing incident in J&K's Shopian district
-
The Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on Tuesday said that a total of 13 cases of fratricidal killings have occurred since 2018 till date, leaving 18 personnel dead.
This includes the deaths of six CRPF jawans in the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
According to the officials, two cases were reported in 2018 wherein two security personnel were killed, three cases were reported each in 2019 and 2020, with five personnel each killed in both years, and 2021, five such cases were reported till date, leaving six dead.
A CRPF spokesperson said that a court of enquiry has been constituted in the Sukma incident and details of the incidents are being collected to ascertain how and why constable Reetesh Ranjan took the step.
He also said that the accused has no past history of erratic behaviour and he was transferred to 79 Battalion located in Srinagar from Chhattisgarh, and was to leave for a vacation before joining the new posting.
The spokesman said that there is a proper mechanism for counselling jawans and recently CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh has ordered that regular visits of officers from Inspector General level to second in command for regular interactions with the jawans through the Company Havildar Major (CHM) for proper communication with all personnel. This is mandatory to these officers and they also have to offer counselling, if needed.
About the suicide by the CRPF trooper in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the jawan concerned was counselled by his second in command and after that he seemed to be better after the session but unfortunately he went in depression again and committed suicide in the night.
Officials admitted that in such cases, a buddy should have been attached to him to keep eye on his activities.
The spokesman also said that tecently, the DG has instructed to hire trained counsellors who could counsel not only personnel but also to train the mid-level officers like CHM and Inspector who can communicate with the troopers efficiently, especially in the high-risk areas like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
He also said that the families of the deceased will be getting all the compensation as their ward was killed in the line of duty and one eligible member may get employment in the force on compassionate grounds.
--IANS
ams/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU