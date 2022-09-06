JUST IN
Popular Apple Fitness+ trainers Dustin Brown, Betina Gozo bid goodbye
BSF retaliates to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Arnia sector
Telangana's Warangal, two Kerala cities join UNESCO learning cities network
33 students of Telangana hostel severely ill as dead lizard found in food
CM Bommai blames 'maladministration' of Congress govts for Bengaluru floods
Lucknow's Hotel Levana to be sealed, demolished after fire claims 4 lives
IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in four southern districts of Kerala
Rajnath Singh discusses ways to enhance defence ties with Mongolia's Gursed
IRCTC cancels 161 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 6 here
ED raids 30 locations across India in Delhi excise policy scam case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Popular Apple Fitness+ trainers Dustin Brown, Betina Gozo bid goodbye
Business Standard

5-judge SC bench to hear from Sept 13 pleas on 10% quota to EWS candidates

Constitution amendment in 2019 allows people from Economically Weaker Sections to avail themselves of reservation in jobs and educational institutions

Topics
Reservation | Supreme Court | SC judges

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

gavel

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition challenging a constitutional amendment giving reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

A bench of Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala will hear the matter for five days from September 13 before passing an order. Parliament, In January 2019, inserted a clause in Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to allow people from the EWS to avail themselves of reservation in jobs and educational institutions. The clause empowered states to give reservation in aided and non-aided private and government educational institutions. Minority educational institutions were exempted from the reservation. The reservation ceiling was 10 per cent and it adds to other existing reservations.

After the EWS reservation was implemented, a batch of petitions was filed in the apex court to decide whether the grant of 10 per cent reservation violated the 50 per cent ceiling cap on quota and if economic backwardness alone could be the sole criterion for granting quota in government jobs and educational institutions for those who were under general quota.

Chief Justice Lalit observed the issues in the case prepared by Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan has been placed before the court. “The crystallised version will be placed before us on Thursday,” he said.

"Any state seeking to appear will be provided adequate opportunity for hearing,” he said.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reservation

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 15:28 IST

`
.