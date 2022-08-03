JUST IN
50 hospitalised after gas leak at company premises in Andhra's Atchutapuram
US sues Idaho over restrictive abortion law, cites medical treatment
Top Headlines: Windfall tax revision, Jio's purchase of 700 MHz, and more
ED attaches assets of Chennai firm worth Rs 113.32 cr in loan fraud case
I-T dept finds unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1K cr during searches
Odisha govt allots land to businesses to fast-track investment proposals
How will the IIBX at GIFT City benefit India?
Biden's Covid symptoms return but he continues to feel well: Doctor
Farmers call off proposed protest after Punjab CM accepts most demands
Govt panel recommends Corbevax as booster for vaccinated adults
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
US sues Idaho over restrictive abortion law, cites medical treatment
Anganwadi scheme open to all, Aadhaar registration mandatory: Govt
Business Standard

50 hospitalised after gas leak at company premises in Andhra's Atchutapuram

About 50 people were shifted to hospital after they fell ill due to gas leak at a company in Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Andhra Pradesh Gas leak
Andhra Pradesh Gas leak

About 50 people were shifted to hospital after they fell ill due to gas leak at a company in Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. Employees ran out from the company due to panic.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," SP Anakapalli said. Some women employees were rushed to local hospital for treatment.

Earlier in June, about 178 women workers fell sick after a gas leak at a laboratory in Atchutapuram area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. More patients were admitted to hospital later for treatment. Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh government set up a joint committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 07:33 IST

`