Monsoon session: No plans to bring Census into concurrent list, says govt
81 Chinese nationals given Leave India notice, 117 deported in 3 yrs: Govt

As many as 81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India' notices and 117 others from that country were deported for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts between 2019 and 2021

As many as 81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India' notices and 117 others from that country were deported for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts between 2019 and 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said 726 Chinese nationals were placed in the 'adverse list' for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts.

"During 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India' notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed in adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the government maintains the records of such foreigners, including Chinese nationals, who enter India with valid travel documents.

He said some of these foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons.

Rai said in genuine cases where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required.

Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946, including issuance of 'Leave India' notice to the foreigner and charging penalty and visa fee, he said.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 22:03 IST

