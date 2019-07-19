5th International Police Expo 2019 in pictures

Over 25 countries are showcasing advanced firearms, combat or armoured vehicles and a plethora of disruptive technologies in cyber security, drones, homeland security, and safety and rescue at the International Expo

1 / 8

An exhibitor explains the features of a weapon to a visitor at the International Expo 2019 at in New Delhi

2 / 8

More than 100 companies from Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, China, UK, the US, Malaysia, Germany, Australia, Poland and other nations are displaying the best and advanced technologies at the expo organised by Nexgen Exhibitions

3 / 8

The International Expo 2019 is being held at in New Delhi from July 19 to July 20

4 / 8

A model of an air surveillance system on display at the International Police Expo 2019 in New Delhi

5 / 8

The exhibition is an interactive platform where police representatives of different nations can meet policing security equipment and technology suppliers

6 / 8

The expo, which focuses on everything related to police forces, their welfare and fitness, also showcases the latest equipment required for safety and protection of society

7 / 8

The police to people ratio at the all-India level is about 117 policemen for every 100,000 people