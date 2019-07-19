JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Bitcoin causing annual CO2 emissions comparable to those of Vegas: Study
Business Standard

5th International Police Expo 2019 in pictures

Over 25 countries are showcasing advanced firearms, combat or armoured vehicles at International Police Expo at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi from July 19-20

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Over 25 countries are showcasing advanced firearms, combat or armoured vehicles and a plethora of disruptive technologies in cyber security, drones, homeland security, and safety and rescue at the International Police Expo

Over 25 countries showcasing advanced firearms, combat or armoured vehicles and a plethora of disruptive technologies in cyber security, drones, homeland security, and safety and rescue at International Police Expo
1 / 8
 

 

An exhibitor explains the features of a weapon to a visitor at the International Police Expo 2019 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

An exhibitor explains the features of a weapon to a visitor at the International Police Expo 2019 at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi
2 / 8
 

 

More than 100 companies from Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, China, UK, the US, Malaysia, Germany, Australia, Poland and other nations are displaying the best and advanced technologies at the expo organised by Nexgen Exhibitions

More than 100 companies from Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, China, UK, the US, Malaysia, Germany, Australia, Poland and other nations displaying the best and advanced technologies at the expo organised by Nexgen Exhibitions
3 / 8
 

 

The International Police Expo 2019 is being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from July 19 to July 20

The International Police Expo 2019 will be held at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi from July 19-20
4 / 8
 

 

A model of an air surveillance system on display at the International Police Expo 2019 in New Delhi

A model of an air surveillance system on display at the International Police Expo 2019, in New Delhi
5 / 8
 

 

The exhibition is an interactive platform where police representatives of different nations can meet policing security equipment and technology suppliers

The exhibition is an interactive platform where the police representatives of different nations and policing security equipment and technology suppliers can meet their business opportunities
6 / 8
 

 

The expo, which focuses on everything related to police forces, their welfare and fitness, also showcases the latest equipment required for safety and protection of society

Expo is focused on everything about the police forces, their welfare and fitness as well as showcase on latest and modern equipments and inputs required for safety and protection of society
7 / 8
 

 

The police to people ratio at the all-India level is about 117 policemen for every 100,000 people

The police to people ratio at the all-India level is about 117 policemen for every one lakh people
8 / 8
 

 


First Published: Fri, July 19 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU