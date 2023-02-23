JUST IN
Business Standard

6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, PM Modi takes stock of situation

Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye after a powerful quake struck it

Topics
Tajikistan | India | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an earthquake hit Tajikistan on Thursday, official sources said.

The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern Tajikistan in the morning. They said India is in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible requirement of assistance.

"The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan," said a source.

"We are in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant Government of India bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance," the source said.

Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye after a powerful quake struck it.

As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria which was also hit by the quake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:42 IST

