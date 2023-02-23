6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, PM Modi takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an hit on Thursday, official sources said.

The of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern in the morning. They said is in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible requirement of assistance.

"The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the in Tajikistan," said a source.

"We are in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant Government of bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance," the source said.

Earlier this month, sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye after a powerful quake struck it.

As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria which was also hit by the quake.

