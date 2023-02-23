JUST IN
India lacks quality market research firms, says NR Narayana Murthy
UM Sonowal pitches for reducing pollution intensity in shipping sector
Net zero target: Why 'sustainable economic growth' will elude India
Scan, share service for faster OPD registrations gaining success: NHA
Over 8.1 mn tap connections provided in rural households by UP government
FM pitches framework to regulate crypto in meeting with G20 ministers
BJP leaders demand fresh voting to elect MCD standing committee members
MPSC postpones implementation of new syllabus from 2025 amid protests
Uber redesigns app to make it intuitive to individual preferences of riders
G20 meetings: FM Sitharaman meets Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Net zero target: Why 'sustainable economic growth' will elude India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UM Sonowal pitches for reducing pollution intensity in shipping sector

There is a need to pay particular attention to technology transfer, which is absolutely necessary for green transitions

Topics
Sarbananda Sonowal | Shipping industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday said it is critical to develop a road map to reduce pollution intensity and strategies to introduce renewable energy as well as green hydrogen in the shipping sector.

He emphasised that the focus is firmly on meeting the decarbonisation targets for 2030 and the net-zero goals for 2070.

This is applicable to the shipping sector as well. The Union Budget had also put forth the need to encourage coastal shipping as an energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode with viability gap funding, he added.

"With India taking over the G20 Presidency this year and working groups deliberating on clean energy and green transitions, we are re-emphasising the significance of inclusive green growth as our development strategy," the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

According to an official release, Sonowal emphasised that it was critical to develop a road map for greening the shipping sector in India, reduce pollution intensity and evolve strategies to introduce renewable energy and green hydrogen in the shipping sector.

There is a need to pay particular attention to technology transfer, which is absolutely necessary for green transitions.

He also stressed on the need to mainstream green transition policies as well as carry out proper assessment of emerging energy and fuel choices, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sarbananda Sonowal

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU