UM Sonowal pitches for reducing pollution intensity in shipping sector

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday said it is critical to develop a road map to reduce pollution intensity and strategies to introduce renewable energy as well as green hydrogen in the shipping sector.
He emphasised that the focus is firmly on meeting the decarbonisation targets for 2030 and the net-zero goals for 2070.
This is applicable to the shipping sector as well. The Union Budget had also put forth the need to encourage coastal shipping as an energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode with viability gap funding, he added.
"With India taking over the G20 Presidency this year and working groups deliberating on clean energy and green transitions, we are re-emphasising the significance of inclusive green growth as our development strategy," the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.
According to an official release, Sonowal emphasised that it was critical to develop a road map for greening the shipping sector in India, reduce pollution intensity and evolve strategies to introduce renewable energy and green hydrogen in the shipping sector.
There is a need to pay particular attention to technology transfer, which is absolutely necessary for green transitions.
He also stressed on the need to mainstream green transition policies as well as carry out proper assessment of emerging energy and fuel choices, as per the statement.
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:20 IST
