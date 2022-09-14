6 Pakistani nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast

-
ALSO READ
Rushdie's stabbing suspect sympathetic to Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Rpt
Pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to 1997 CP shootout survivor: HC to Centre
Brazil: At least six killed in shootout in Rio de Janeiro's favela
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ex-member assassinated in Tehran
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
-
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday, a senior ATS official said.
Six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended, he said.
The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted mid-sea by a joint team of the Coast Guard and ATS near Jakhau harbour in Kutch district, the official said.
The heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Based on a specific tip- off, we intercepted the boat which left from Pakistan, and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin, he said.
The ATS and Coast Guard officials along with the seized boat are expected to reach the Jakhau coast later in the day, he said.
The state ATS and the Coast Guard had foiled similar attempts of drug smuggling in the past also and caught foreign nationals with huge quantities of narcotics which they planned to smuggle into India via the Gujarat coast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 10:50 IST