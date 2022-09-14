Vice-President Dhankhar lauds govt efforts for innovation, entrepreneurship

-
ALSO READ
Vice President Dhankhar praises India's 'exceptional' human resources
Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva: Lawyer vs lawyer in vice-president polls
Mayawati announces support for NDA's V-P candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice-Presidential poll 2022: Jagdeep Dhankhar to become 14th VP of India
NDA names Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice Presidential candidate
-
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday lauded the government's efforts for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and said that India is on the rise and respect for the country and its citizens has risen globally.
Addressing a gathering after conferring the 16th BML Munjal Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Vice President lauded the path-breaking changes in the development framework in recent years that have led to congenial and conducive eco-system for enhanced investment and financial inflows in commerce and industry.
Mentioning that India was a leading economy in the world before the advent of colonial rule, the Dhankhar expressed confidence that "We are certainly now on way to regaining our glorious past. Indian talent is second to none in the world and emphasised the need to provide the budding entrepreneurs with an enabling ecosystem for growth and development."
Dhankhar further said that the media should highlight the achievements and many positive stories of Indian entrepreneurs that would inspire the bright minds in the country.
The Awards instituted in memory of the late Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Padma Bhushan Awardee and the founder of the Hero Group, recognise and honour the organisations that have stood out for their excellent Human resources.
Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, Pawan Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, jury members, awardees and other dignitaries attended the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 07:25 IST