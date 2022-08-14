75th Independence Day: Flag Hoisting Time and full Event details

India will complete 75 years of Independence Day on August 15, 2022. The holiday is celebrated all across the country with anthems, patriotic songs, cultural events, and everything that represents the unity of India. While everything has its significance, the most important events are flag hoisting in different places.

With the advent of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we have witnessed the country wrapped in the colors of the Indian flag. Interestingly, the initiative "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" has one more year to end and there's a lot more to watch out for.

When will the flag be hoisted on August 15, 2022?

While tricolors will be seen everywhere from August 13-15 because of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. PM Modi will be unfolding the National Tricolor flag at the Red fort while addressing the public.

The flag hoisting ceremony will happen after 7.30 am after PM Narendra Modi's speech. You can watch the ceremony live on television channels and on Press Information Bureau's official social media handles. Besides, you can follow updates on different online streaming channels and television channels.

According to the MHA, the celebration of ceremony/hoisting of the at district headquarters, state capitals, gram panchayat, sub-division, blocks, and villages should begin after 9 am.

75th Independence day: Celebrations at Red Fort on August 15

The flag hoisting will be followed by cultural events in distinct parts of the nation. Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines to the states and union territories on celebrations on August 15, 2022.

According to the government notice, given below are the events that will happen at the Red fort on -

Prime Minister will be welcomed as Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police.

Flag hoisting accompanies the playing of the and the firing of a 21-gun ceremonial salute.

Showering of flower petals by the helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister will address the public, and tri-colored balloons will be released after his speech.

75th Independence Day: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign and at Home function

The Central government has already launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day. The 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign is an ongoing event meant for instilling patriotic values in the people of India and promoting nation-building.

'At a Home function at Lieutenant Governer's house will start in the evening after 5 pm. The function will represent a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol-based invitees.