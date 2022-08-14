76th Independence Day: When and where to watch live streaming?

is all set to celebrate its 75th anniversary of her independence on August 15, 2022, Monday. This will be the 76th . Har Ghar Tiranga has been a successful campaign, and more than 10 million Indian flags have been sold by the Department of Posts, India. PM Modi will be addressing the people of at 7.30 am on Monday.

Recently, broke a Guinness World Record as Chandigarh University students made the world's largest human formation by waving a flag at the Chandigarh Cricket Stadium, Sector 16.



Also read | Independence Day: Centre issues advisory to states over Covid protocols

Security arrangements have been made in the capital ahead of the celebrations. There is heavy police deployment across the city using high-quality cameras. Besides, there will be some other highlights of the event that will be revealed later.

PM Modi has already met Commonwealth Games medal winners across different sporting events. India's exceptional performance in Tokyo Olympics 2021 and Commonwealth Games 2022 has been a matter of great pride.

Amid all the celebrations, the government of India will observe "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", which started on March 12, 2021, and will end next year on August 15, 2023. The ongoing event is dedicated to all the who have contributed to the country in one or another way.



What is special about the 76th

Some of the key highlights of the 76th Independence Day would be celebrating mortuary employees and street vendors as chief guests during the celebration. Also, the ceremonial salute will be fired with an indigenously designed and developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the first time.

Using indigenous guns along with British weapons is a sign that India can now produce firearms. India developed these guns with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).



When can you watch the live streaming of Independence Day?

Prime Minister will be addressing the citizens of India at 7.30 am after some proceedings. So, you can switch on to the channels that will telecast the events.



Where can you watch the live streaming of Independence Day?

The speech will be a live telecast on Doordarshan and its network. Also, All India Radio will broadcast it live, and also host it on its YouTube channel.

PM Modi's speech will also be live streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Youtube Channel and Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will address the nation and provide live updates of the speech on the PMO's Twitter handle.