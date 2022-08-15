JUST IN
75th Independence Day - Twitterati Memes, Celebs and Social Reactions

India is observing the 76th Independence Day while celebs and netizens are sharing their thoughts on Twitter and other social media. Here are the best posts, social reactions, and celebs' thought

Topics
Independence Day | Narendra Modi | Social Media

Zuhair Zaidi  |  Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
As India observes its 76th Independence Day, people have gone wild and humorous on social media. While celebs have been supportive of the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, many people were critical of it as well.

On August 5, 2022, Google India shared a heart-touching post on Twitter with flashbacks of clips of various milestones of India in the past 75 years. The milestones included India's 1983 World Cup triumph, the 1991 reforms by PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, and the green revolution by MS Swaminathan.

"Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India’s most game-changing moments over the past 75 years," the post stated.

What do celebs have to say about 76th Independence Day?

Hundreds of Indian celebrities came forward and put flags as their profile picture on social media. Various Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, footballers, and athletes have shared their thoughts on Independence day. Check out some of the best tweets.


75th Independence Day - Twitterati Memes and Social reactions

Social media have always been a place of chaos. What seems funny to someone is offensive to someone else. However, netizens have been active on Twitter and have been sharing a lot of content related to India's 76th Independence Day. Have a look.

@narendramodi @myogiadityanath @ianuragthakur @AnupamPKher @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/6a2JY8NJe9

— LOKESH LOGAR (@LokeshLogar) August 14, 2022
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 11:50 IST

