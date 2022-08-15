76th I-Day: 'Praan Shakti' will make us a developed nation by 2047, says PM

Prime Minister unfurled the flag on the 76th from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Modi greeted the nation and Indians living outside India on the 75th anniversary of independence.





The prime minister gave Indians a 5-point goal to achieve by 2047. He called it Praan Shakti. PM Modi said that Indian needs to achieve a) Nothing less than a developed India; b) Get over the colonial mindset; c) take pride in the rich legacy of this nation; d) Unity; e) Duties of the citizens.

"We have to make India a developed nation in this Amrit Kaal that we are entering right now. The young Indians who are 22-25 years old right now, will be around 50 in 2047. It is your golden phase of life and you have the responsibility to make India a developed nation by then," said PM.

"The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away." PM Modi said from the Red Fort.

PM said that this is an auspicious milestone for all Indians to look back and get inspired to take the country ahead in the future. He paid his tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives to gain independence from British rule.

He remembered heroes of our independence like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Tatya Tope, Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad, Ashfaaqullah Khan, Mahatama Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among others. He said that the nation will never forget their sacrifice and will try to feel inspired by their lives.

"Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal," PM Modi at Red Fort.

PM Modi said that the nation is forever indebted to the leaders and visionaries who showed the path to the nation after the independence.

"Be it those who fought for independence or built the nation, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati, it's the day to bow before such great personalities," PM said from the Red Fort.

He said that while there are so many names that the nation remembers on every Independence Day, many of them do get overlooked. However, this time, due to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign that started last year with Dandi March, the nation has been able to recognise and acknowledge the sacrifice of the lesser-known freedom fighters from obscure parts of the country.

"When we speak of the freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Govind Guru, there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle and inspired the tribal community to live and die for Mathrubhumi, the PM noted.

"India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years," said PM Modi.





"In this 75-yr journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows, we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014, citizens gave me the responsibility, the first person born after independence who received the opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort", PM said.

PM Modi added, "India can't just pat its own back and rest on the laurels of the past and talk about the hardship that the nation has faced to reach where it is today. It is the responsibility of every Indian to work hard for the next 25 years, so that when 2047 comes, we can realise the dreams of the freedom fighters".