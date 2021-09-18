90% of people in Mumbai have Covid-19 antibodies, says Sero survey

-
Nearly 90 per cent of people in Mumbai are estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, according to the civic body survey released on Friday.
The fifth blood serum survey which tests for antibodies, known as a sero survey conducted between August and early September included 8,674 adults out of which almost 65 per cent of the subjects were vaccinated.
The survey also revealed that more females had antibodies compared to their male counterparts at 88.29 per cent compared to 85.07 per cent. Sero-prevalence was significantly higher in individuals who had received either first or both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.
