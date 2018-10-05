A coffee-table book celebrates the city of Kolkata, then and now

Kolkata, a city that defies change, is as much about its fabled history as its vivacious present. A coffee-table book unpeels the decades with a selection of photos starting from the late 19th century to the present day.

From capturing the everyday lives of Kolkatans and their obsessions, to snapshots of its architectural riches and portraits of world icons, Calcutta Then, Kolkata Now is a palimpsest of a historic period of the ‘city of joy’. Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar at a jalsa (soirée) at the Marble Palace in 1984. (Photo: Sourendra ...