A diplomat and a musician: Walter J Lindner shares some notes on diplomacy

On this day, on any other year, the residence of the German ambassador in Delhi would be teeming with 2,000 to 3,000 guests from across professions and countries. Many of them would come in their exotic national dresses to celebrate a historic event that changed the world for the better: The unification of East and West Germany. But this is no ordinary year.

A pandemic has put paid to any chance of hosting such a vibrant celebration. However, letting this day go by uncelebrated was also not an option. After all, this October 3 marks 30 years of German reunification. “It is quite ...