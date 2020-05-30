A horticulturist shows how to grow zero-budget food forest in our backyards

From a small kitchen garden of his mother to a food forest spread over 100 square metre in the backyard of his ancestral house at Ratia in Haryana’s Fatehabad district — Vipesh Garg, horticulture development officer in neighbouring Punjab, is doing his bit to mimic the endangered biodiversity of this earth.

Presently posted in Mansa district’s Budhlada, Garg says rapid urbanisation is the reason forest cover is disappearing each day. “This worsens climate and weakens agriculture,” says Garg. A gardener by passion, it took Garg two years to grow the ...