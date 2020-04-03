A reading of selections from Tulsidas's rendering of the many deeds of Ram

Reading Pavan K Varma’s selections from Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas along with his commentary will almost inevitably remind you of what A K Ramanujan had expounded in his famous book-length essay — “Three Hundred Ramayanas: Five Examples and Three Thoughts on Translation”.

Providing a masterly sweep of how the story of Ram was treated differently in different parts of India and Southeast Asia, Ramanujan had questioned the definitive portrayal of Ram only as a god. But his thesis that there are many versions of Ram and the Ramayana became so controversial ...