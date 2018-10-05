Lawyers Collective LC is batting for the rights of women, sexual minorities

Should private companies be allowed to set exorbitant and monopolistic prices on life-saving medicines? Can the law help restore the equality rights of women, both in the workplace and at home? How can one prevent the discrimination faced by people living with HIV in hospitals, homes and the workplace? At a time when the Supreme Court is being lauded as the ultimate bastion of the liberals and court proceedings are making daily headlines, a small, fiercely independent collective of lawyers has been working since 1981 to use the law to devise changes in public policy. ...