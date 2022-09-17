Aadhar enrolment: UIDAI forms district panels in Odisha to monitor use

With the government stressing the need for simplification of enrolment for Aadhaar and its usage, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday said that district-level committees would be formed in the state for the purpose.

Aadhaar registration in the age group of 18 and above is reaching 100 per cent in Odisha, Chief Executive Officer Dr Saurav Garg said while attending a workshop on Aadhaar uses here.

is a lead and robust user state of Aadhaar data. District level committees would be formed for monitoring proper use and enrolment of Aadhaar, he said.

Earlier inaugurating the workshop, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said simplifying the use of Aadhaar accelerates ease of living while ensuring effective and accurate delivery of various public services.

He advised different departments to have a detailed interaction with officers and get all their doubts clarified for enhancing the use of Aadhaar numbers.

Mohapatra also emphasized the need for enrolment of babies, old and infirm people who are not able to come to Aadhaar enrolment centres.

