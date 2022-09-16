Children should be well-fed for healthy, empowered nation, says Adityanath

-
For the nation's healthy and empowered future, children should be well-fed and free from malnutrition, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.
In his address while launching a National Nutrition Month programme at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath said if a teenager girl or child is well nourished, then society and the nation will move towards achieving the goal of becoming healthy and empowered.
According to an official statement, the chief minister inaugurated 501 anganwadis and laid the foundation of 199 such centres. He also released a nutrition manual for the capacity building of anganwadi workers.
He also launched a mobile app, "Sahyog", for collaborative supervision of anganwadis.
The chief minister performed "annaprashan" of two children.
He said 1.7 crore children strengthen their foundation through anganwadis in the state.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 23:23 IST