Aarogya Setu most downloaded healthcare app in the world, says Amitabh Kant

Aarogya Setu, the government's mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, became the world's most downloaded healthcare application in April, according to NITI Aayog Chief Executive Office Amitabh Kant. Across genres, too, the app was featured among the top 10 most downloaded during the month. Currently available on iOS and Android platforms, Aarogya Setu was downloaded by 90 million users until May 4. In its guidelines for the third phase of nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made it mandatory for all private and public sector employees to download use the app and aid in fight against Covid-19. ALSO READ: Petition filed in Kerala HC against mandatory download of Aarogya Setu "Incredible! India leads the world in leveraging technology to fight COVID-19. #AarogyaSetu:the most downloaded healthcare app & amongst the top 10 downloaded apps in the World for April 2020 in 1st month itself. Never seen this before. We are united in our fight against COVID-19," Kant tweeted. Incredible ! India leads the world in leveraging technology to fight COVID-19. #AarogyaSetu:the most downloaded healthcare app & amongst the top 10 downloaded apps in the World for April 2020 in 1st month itself. Never seen this before. We are united in our fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Ah4GOzdatM — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 8, 2020 ALSO READ: Tracing Aarogya Setu Earlier this week, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the Aarogya Setu app was "secure" and there was no privacy breach in it. He rejected charges that it was a "sophisticated surveillance system" that was leveraged to track citizens without their consent. A version of Aarogya Setu will soon be available to the 100 million users of JioPhone; testing of the solution for this is currently underway. The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of Covid-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid and its symptoms. The MHA has also said the mobile app is a must for people living in containment zones. ALSO READ: Better use 'Aarogya Setu' app in Noida or else be ready to face punishment As part of its efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus, government last month launched the Aarogya Setu app — the name literally means health bridge — a Bluetooth- and GPS-based system developed by the country's Informatics Centre. The app alerts users who may have come in contact with people later found to be positive for Covid-19 or deemed to be at high risk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the app, saying it is a beneficial use of technology to combat