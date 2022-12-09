JUST IN
Business Standard

About 41.8 mn hospital admissions worth Rs 489 bn authorised under AB-PMJAY

The percentage of hospital admissions authorised in the private sector by count and amount are 57 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said

Topics
hospitals | Parliament winter session | PMJAY

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hospital beds, coronavirus

Approximately 4.18 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 48,934.9 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) through a network of 26,267 empanelled healthcare providers, including 11,700 private hospitals till December 4, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The percentage of hospital admissions authorised in the private sector by count and amount are 57 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

On whether the government was aware that people were not able to avail of benefits under AB-PMJAY due to the apathy of private hospitals, Pawar said healthcare providers could not deny treatment to genuine beneficiaries according to the terms and conditions of empanelment.

In case of denial of treatment by the empanelled hospital, beneficiaries can lodge grievances on the designated web portal or mobile application of Central Grievance Redressal Management System, she said.

Alternatively, beneficiaries can register their grievances on the National Health Authority's National Call Centre through the 24x7 helpline 14555. Such grievances are resolved in an efficient and transparent manner through a publicly accessible IT platform, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:46 IST

