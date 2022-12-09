4 bills introduced in Lok Sabha to revise ST lists in as many states

-
Four separate bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday to revise the lists of Scheduled Tribes in as many states.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.
Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.
Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.
The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.
From time to time, the government brings such bills to give effect to modifications proposed by various states in relation to the ST list.
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:42 IST
