Adani-Hindenburg row: SC rejects govt suggestion on forming expert panel

The on Friday said it will not accept the sealed-cover suggestion by the Centre to form an expert committee to examine the report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research against the of companies and its impact on the markets.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, “We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the government, it would amount to a government-constituted committee. There has to be full (public) confidence in the committee."

Meanwhile, the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted a report in a sealed cover before the top court, suggesting names for an expert committee. The Centre urged the court that there should be no delay in setting up the committee. However, the apex court refused to accept suggestions by the Centre in the interest of ‘full transparency’. “If we accept the suggestions, we should disclose them to the other side so that there is transparency,” the court clarified.

The bench, which was also composed of Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said it will not consider the names put forward by the government or petitioners as members of the committee, but would select experts on its own. The court has reserved its order on the matter.

“The committee will be picked by the judges themselves and no suggestions from the Centre or the petitioners will be entertained. Nobody should be allowed to question the committee or comment on the merits of its members,” it said.

While reading the government’s submission, the court remarked, "You (the Centre) have said the impact on the market is zero... But stats say investors faced lakhs of crores worth of losses.”

The court also said in the middle of arguments that it can't start with the ‘presumption of a regulatory failure’.

The top court has also made it clear to the petitioners that a ‘sitting’ judge will not be in the committee to examine the issue.

Last Friday, the court had asked the Centre and market regulator Sebi to suggest measures to improve the regulatory and statutory mechanism to deal with instances like the slump in stocks after the report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The government on Monday agreed to give names to domain experts for the proposed committee on the framework in a sealed envelope to the apex court, which was submitted today.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by Advocates M L Sharma and Vishal Tiwari. Sharma’s plea seeks the prosecution of Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani group’s stocks.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vishal Tiwari’s plea sought the court’s directions to set up a special committee to oversee a policy for sanctioning loans of more than Rs 500 crore given to big corporations.

The third petitioner in the case was Congress leader Jaya Thakur. The plea seeks a probe against Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) for allegedly investing in the Adani Enterprises FPO (Follow on Public Offer) at Rs 3,200 per share when the price was Rs 1,800 per share in the secondary market.

The fourth petition, heard by the court today and tagged with Jaya Thakur’s plea, was filed by one Anamika Jaiswal. Jaiswal was represented by Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan.