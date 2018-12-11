ADB to give $31 mn loan to develop tourism and boost jobs in Tamil Nadu

The (ADB) will provide $ 31 million loan to develop and boost jobs in Tamil Nadu, a finance ministry statement said Tuesday.

This loan is a part of (IDIPT).

"The project (IDIPT) will support the conservation and restoration of 8 heritage monuments, 1 museum, 3 temples, and a pond (in Tamil Nadu).

"It will build various facilities at the sites, including information centres, rest centres, and toilet blocks, with facilities served by solar-powered lighting and energy efficient lighting," the statement said.



The total cost of the project is $ 44.04 million, of which the government will provide $ 13.04 million. It is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Approved in September 2010, the $ 250 million aims to boost local economy by enhancing in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and

This will be achieved through developing and preserving sites of natural and cultural heritage, and building connectivity, capacity, and infrastructure around state tourist sites, it said.