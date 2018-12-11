JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi's air quality remains severe for second day, may deteriorate further
Business Standard

ADB to give $31 mn loan to develop tourism and boost jobs in Tamil Nadu

This loan is a part of Infrastructure Development Investment Program for Tourism (IDIPT)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Development Bank
Asian Development Bank | Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $ 31 million loan to develop tourism and boost jobs in Tamil Nadu, a finance ministry statement said Tuesday.

This loan is a part of Infrastructure Development Investment Program for Tourism (IDIPT).

"The project (IDIPT) will support the conservation and restoration of 8 heritage monuments, 1 museum, 3 temples, and a pond (in Tamil Nadu).

"It will build various facilities at the sites, including information centres, rest centres, and toilet blocks, with facilities served by solar-powered lighting and energy efficient lighting," the statement said.
 

The total cost of the project is $ 44.04 million, of which the government will provide $ 13.04 million. It is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Approved in September 2010, the $ 250 million IDIPT aims to boost local economy by enhancing tourism in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

This will be achieved through developing and preserving sites of natural and cultural heritage, and building connectivity, capacity, and infrastructure around state tourist sites, it said.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements