Thosands launch protest in Delhi demanding resumption of mining in Goa

-
ALSO READ
Several Goa leaders to support GMPF's Delhi protest against mining ban
Workers to gather at Jantar Mantar on Dec 13, protest closure of Goa mines
Goa calls high-level meet on Dec 12 to discuss farmers' woes in mining belt
Manohar Parrikar to address media on mining impasse: BJP's leader
Vedanta receives Rs 9.74-billion penalty for illegal mining royalty
-
Mining dependants from Goa Tuesday launched a sit-in protest at the Ram Leela Maidan in New Delhi for resumption of mining activity in the coastal state.
Around one thousand people under the banner of Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) have gathered at the venue for the three-day-long protest, Goa Power Minister and BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral told PTI over phone from Delhi.
The GMPF has been demanding that the Central government amend the mining law during the ongoing winter session of Parliament to enable resumption of mining activity, whose closure has affected livelihood of at least two lakh people in Goa.
Mining activity, which used to be one of two major mainstays for revenue in Goa--the other being tourism--came to a halt in March this year after the apex court quashed renewal of 88 mining leases.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU