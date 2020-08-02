Adityanath cancels Ayodhya trip as UP cabinet minister succumbs to Covid

.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun breathed her last on Sunday morning. She has been suffering from Covid-19 and was under treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

Varun was elected to the state assembly from Ghatampur in Kanpur rural district. She was earlier elected as a Member of Parliament twice in 1996 and 1998. The cremation will take place in Kanpur on Sunday evening. The cabinet minister had tested Covid positive last week. ALSO READ: Coronavirus updates: India's recovery rate rises, UP minister dies and more

Condoling the death of his cabinet colleague, Chief minister Adityanath announced state mourning for a day. He has also deferred an visit to flood-affected areas in Barabanki and Ayodhya on Sunday.

The chief minister was supposed to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to check on the arrangements for the foundation laying of Ram temple on August 5. Besides, he was to visit Gorakhpur on Sunday evening.