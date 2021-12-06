Admin focused on exploring full potential of J&K's pilgrimage tourism: LG

-
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration was focused on exploring the full potential of pilgrimage tourism by developing various religious tourist circuits across the union territory.
This was conveyed by Sinha when delegations of All-Party Development Committee (APDC) Reasi, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Pracheen Bhairav Mandir Trust called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.
The Lt Governor said, "The UT government is giving a dedicated focus on exploring the full potential of J-K's pilgrimage tourism by developing various religious tourist circuits across the UT.
The delegation of All-Party Development Committee led by its president Sukh Dev Sharma apprised the Lt Governor of various developmental issues of district Reasi, including development of Sula Park, sanction of Gandola from Sula to Bhimgarh Fort Reasi, besides fixing the rates of sand and minor minerals and proper functioning of M C Hospital, the statement said.
The delegation of Yuva Rajput Sabha (J-K) led by its president Rajan Singh met the Lt Governor and put forth the demand of declaring a holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh for honoring the great decisions and reforms brought by him during the Dogra rule, it said.
The Lt Governor while listening to the issues and demands of the delegations assured them of appropriate action on merit.
A delegation of Pracheen Bhairav Mandir Trust put forth the demand of bringing Sri Kaal Bhairav Mandir, a unique religious and heritage site situated at Chowk Chabutra, Jammu, on the pilgrimage tourist map and developing tourist facilities there, the statement said.
