Adopt int'l best practices for spectrum allocation: SIA-India to govt

-
ALSO READ
SIA urges India to align with Europe, 120 nations on spectrum allocation
OneWeb inks pact with ISRO commercial arm for satellite launches
DoT abolishes NOCC charges for all telecom licence holders
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
SSLV suffers 'data loss' at terminal stage: ISRO chairman Somanath
-
Satellite industry body SIA-India on Friday said that it has suggested the Department of Telecom (Dot) to adopt international best practices for spectrum allocation.
SatCom Industry Association of India has made a submission in response to the DoT's decision to bring out a new legal framework for the telecom sector.
"The DoT has done a great job of trying to bring in amendments to keep pace with the technological developments and business trends. However, at some point, the amendments become too unwieldy and there could not be a better time to consider a new legal framework in the telecom sector," SIA-India President and Ananth Technologies chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement.
SIA-India has submitted six points for consideration of the DoT that includes "Spectrum allocation must be based on International best practices"; encouraging all digital communication technologies without a preference for limited technologies; connectivity to the remotest corner of the country at affordable prices, for personal, enterprise and government use; flexibility and agility of regulatory framework to adapt to changing technology and services trend etc.
"Hauling up the regulatory framework that is based on acts more than 100 years old to a newer version that relates to the latest technology, business and governance trends will, however, need a much more serious effort than the time allocated," SIA-India director general Anil Prakash said.
The DoT floated a consultation paper in July on the revamping of telecom rules mainly to keep pace with the change in technology like 5G, simplify laws and promote investments.
The new rules will not be applicable with retrospective effect to cause any adverse impact on the relevant entity, according to the consultation paper.
The last date for comments on the consultation paper was September 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 22:38 IST