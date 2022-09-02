Adopt int'l best practices for spectrum allocation: SIA-India to govt

Satellite industry body SIA-India on Friday said that it has suggested the Department of Telecom (Dot) to adopt international best practices for spectrum allocation.

SatCom Industry Association of India has made a submission in response to the DoT's decision to bring out a new legal framework for the telecom sector.

"The has done a great job of trying to bring in amendments to keep pace with the technological developments and business trends. However, at some point, the amendments become too unwieldy and there could not be a better time to consider a new legal framework in the telecom sector," SIA-India President and Ananth Technologies chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement.

SIA-India has submitted six points for consideration of the that includes "Spectrum allocation must be based on International best practices"; encouraging all digital communication technologies without a preference for limited technologies; connectivity to the remotest corner of the country at affordable prices, for personal, enterprise and government use; flexibility and agility of regulatory framework to adapt to changing technology and services trend etc.

"Hauling up the regulatory framework that is based on acts more than 100 years old to a newer version that relates to the latest technology, business and governance trends will, however, need a much more serious effort than the time allocated," SIA-India director general Anil Prakash said.

The floated a consultation paper in July on the revamping of telecom rules mainly to keep pace with the change in technology like 5G, simplify laws and promote investments.

The new rules will not be applicable with retrospective effect to cause any adverse impact on the relevant entity, according to the consultation paper.

The last date for comments on the consultation paper was September 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)