New ensign pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Indian Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, unveiled the new ensign of the . It was done at the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The new ensign is said to have been inspired by the seal of Maharaj.

The new ensign has the Tricolour on the upper canton. A blue octagonal shape with the emblem sits atop an anchor, which is superimposed on a shield. The Navy's motto, Sam No Varunah (Be auspicious unto us Oh Varunah), is written on it.

According to a video released by the Indian Navy, the octagonal shape symbolises its multidirectional reach and operational capacity. The anchor signifies the steadfastness of the .

The octagonal shape is taken from the seal of Rao, the video added. It further said that Shivaji's naval vision established a credible maritime fleet on the west coast.

"Till today the flags carried a sign of slavery, which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Maharaj," PM Modi said while unveiling the new sign. The old ensign had Saint George's Cross.

Shivaji's visionary maritime outlook established an incredible naval fleet of 60 fighting ships and approximately 5,000 men, securing the west coast completely from foreign aggression, the video by the Indian Navy said.

With the new changes, India's colonial past has been completely removed from the design.

In 1950, when India implemented its Constitution and declared itself a republic, the Union Jack was replaced by the Tricolour in the insignia. But St George's cross was retained.