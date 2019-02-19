JUST IN
Aero India show 2019: 2 Suryakiran jets crash during Bengaluru rehearsal

Both the pilots ejected to safety, Additional commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh said

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Suryakiran jets
Two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Suryakiran crashed near the Yelahanka airbase here Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, a top police official said.

Both the pilots ejected to safety, Additional commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh told PTI.

It was not immediately clear whether the two aircraft collided before the crash.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 13:08 IST

