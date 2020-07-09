After arrest in Ujjain, gangster Vikas Dubey handed over to UP cops

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, the police handed him over to their counterparts in the evening, a senior official said.

A police team from came to Ujjain to take Dubey into their custody, the official said.

"He was handed over to the UP police, who took him to their state by road," the official said.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.