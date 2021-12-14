After Kareena contracts Covid, BMC to test all guests who attended party

-
The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday prepared a list of guests present at a party attended by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has contracted COVID-19, and their immediate contacts for testing all of them, an official said.
The personalities have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has been a standard practice of the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said.
Khan had attended a party at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johar.
As per BMC officials, four persons who attended the dinner party have so far tested positive for coronavirus.
The civic body has prepared the list of guests who were present at the dinner party and their immediate contacts in the last one week and will test all of them. Some of them have given their swab samples, a BMC official said.
We have so far tested 15 people. The details of their immediate contacts and others are being collected to carry out testing," Kakani said.
The city civic body on Monday said Khan and actor Amrita Arora had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced and their tests conducted.
Later, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said it is not right to be carefree when the pandemic has not ended.
She said if people flout COVID-19 norms, why strict action should not be taken against them.
