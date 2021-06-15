Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals

-
The Odisha government has sought COVID-19 vaccine in the ratio of 95
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra, has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretary, in this regard.
"According to the revised guidelines for implementation of COVID Vaccination Programme, which will come into effect from 21'' June 2021 across the country, it has been mentioned that 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers can be directly procured by Private Hospitals. However, till date, only four Private Hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines directly from the Manufacturers," Mohapatra pointed out.
He apprised the Centre that in Odisha the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about 5 per cent of the total health care sector in the State. Hence it is apprehended that as per the existing guidelines, Odisha will lose out on its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sector.
In view of the low presence of private health care sector in Odisha, the State H & FW department has urged the government that private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 may be revised to 95:5 ratio, keeping in mind the ground reality.
Further, the Odisha health department said that share of the private sector may be handed to the State Government for subsequent mobilisation and allocation to private hospitals.
