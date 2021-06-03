After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over Covid vaccine: Report

-
ALSO READ
China approves Sinopharm's new coronavirus vaccine for clinical trials
At current pace, all eligible Indians to get vaccines in over 3 years
Jaishankar may visit US next week; vaccine procurement on the agenda
Gave some aid for clinical trials of covid vaccines, not R&D: Centre to SC
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
-
Amid discussions over possible legal protection to foreign vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna over their COVID-19 jabs in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has also sought protection against liabilities, sources said on Thursday.
"Not just Serum Institute of India, all the vaccine companies should get indemnity protection against liabilities if foreign companies are granted the same," sources added.
Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers.
"We need to have the government indemnify manufacturers, especially vaccine manufacturers, against all lawsuits... Frivolous claims come up and you see in the media something being blown out of proportion. The government needs to step in with the right messaging," he had said.
Amid the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine crunch, US pharma giant Pfizer is seeking an indemnity bond that will exempt it from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccine.
NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul had said on May 27 that the government is still examining the American pharma company's request for indemnity.
"We are examining this request and will make a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion and there is no decision as of now," he had said.
No company in India's vaccination history has ever paid indemnity and the government, which is the biggest user of vaccines, has also not done it, Dr Nirmal K Ganguly, former ICMR chief had said on Wednesday.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier exempted specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by some other international regulatory bodies. This is likely to clear the way of foreign COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.
DCGI Chief VG Somani said in a letter that the decision will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation.
Pfizer said in a statement that it continues to remain engaged with the Indian government towards making its coronavirus vaccine available for use in the government immunisation programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU