Govt should make public coronavirus vaccine data, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre should share COVID-19 vaccine data, saying many nations have shown that sharing the data saves lives.
He raised the demand in a tweet and also tagged a UK newspaper report titled "How Modi's fraught relationship with pandemic data has harmed India" to attack the prime minister.
In a separate tweet, Yadav also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government make public the data of free treatment provided to coronavirus patients and also sought free treatment for those suffering from black fungus.
"The BJP government of UP had announced that it would pay for the treatment of coronavirus patients at private hospitals. Now the BJP government should tell how many bills of people have been paid so far. The BJP government should put the data in front of the public," he said.
"Along with this, the government should also immediately announce free treatment of black fungus," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
Yadav had on Wednesday demanded that the government should publicly share data on the safety and efficacy of various vaccines.
"Why is the government not publicly sharing data on effectiveness and safety of various vaccines? Transparent disclosure will help health care workers optimise uptake of vaccines and provide greater comfort to Indian citizens when it comes to infections and mortality," he had said in a tweet.
