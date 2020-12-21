Agra's coronavirus recovery rate improves to 95%; 20 fresh cases

With 20 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, Agra's Covid-19 tally has breached the 10,000 mark, officials said on Monday.

The number of active cases was now only 268. District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the recovery rate was an encouraging 95 per cent plus.

The total number of deaths since March is 169. So far, 4,07,203 samples have been tested in the district.

Singh said the total number of cases since March, was now 10,048, while the number of deaths is 169.

He said: "With adequate support from all government departments in the district along with active involvement of social service organisations and the public at large, we have been successful in containing the Covid-19 infection spread."

The recovery rate has gone up to 95 per cent plus and the number of active cases has come down.

Meanwhile, it has been decided by the health department that 16,800 health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

The second phase will include those with comorbidities and senior citizens.

Work has already begun on the registration of volunteers and vaccine storage points. Health officials are hopeful that the process of vaccination could begin early next year.

--IANS

bk/pgh

