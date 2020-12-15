Coronavirus LIVE: With 21,791 new cases, India tally crosses 9.9-mn mark

-
-
Coronavirus update: On Monday, India reported a significant drop of 21,791 in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,906,507. The country's death toll has mounted to 143,746. With 1,883,365 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 902,240, Andhra Pradesh 875,500, Tamil Nadu 800,029, and Kerala 672,037. Delhi reported 1,376 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 73,171,533. While 51,290,804 have recovered, 1,627,254 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 16,934,817 cases, and 308,009 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,906,507 cases, Brazil (6,929,409), Russia (2,681,256), France (2,379,915).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
