Business Standard

Agriculture students must work for development of sector: Maha guv Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said students of agriculture must work for the development of the sector instead of running after jobs

Topics
Maharashtra | Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  Akola 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo: Maharashtra Governor Twitter)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said students of agriculture must work for the development of the sector instead of running after jobs.

The governor was addressing students via video-conferencing at the 37th convocation ceremony of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University.

Agriculture students should work for the country's agricultural development instead of just running after jobs, Koshyari said.

"Agriculture education will never go in vain because agriculture is the biggest sector in the country. When all businesses came to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, the agriculture sector never stopped," the governor said.

Scientists of the university must take their research directly to the farmers, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Dr Sharad Gadakh said in the future, one village from each district in the university's jurisdiction will be developed as a model village and agriculture and other development activities will be implemented there.

A total of 4,327 students along with 30 PHD holders, 23 post-graduate and 1,922 students of graduate courses were part of the convocation ceremony.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 19:30 IST

