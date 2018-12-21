JUST IN
Agusta accused Michel asks for separate cell, court seeks jail's reply

Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till December 28

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Michel Christian
File photo: Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A Delhi court Friday asked the Tihar jail authorities to respond to a plea by Christian James Michel, arrested in the Rs 36-billion VVIP chopper deal case, seeking to be lodged in a separate cell there.

Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till December 28.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar was hearing Michel's application filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, seeking a direction to the "Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel".

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The two others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
