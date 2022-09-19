Ahead of festive season, Odisha govt hikes staff DA by 3% wef Jan 1, 2022

Ahead of the festive season, the on Monday hiked (DA) of employees by 3 per cent with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.

The proposal has been approved by Chief Minister . The rate of DA will now be enhanced to 34 per cent from the existing 31 per cent, a statement released by the CMO said.

Similarly, the state government has also increased the sanction of Dearness Relief (TI) of the pension of its retired employees by 3 per cent.

The employees will get the additional DA and TI amount in their September salary and pension along with eight months' arrear, the CMO said.

Around 4 lakh regular employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state government will benefit from the hikes.

