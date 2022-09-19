Ahead of festive season, Odisha govt hikes staff DA by 3% wef Jan 1, 2022

-
-
Ahead of the festive season, the Odisha government on Monday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees by 3 per cent with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.
The proposal has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The rate of DA will now be enhanced to 34 per cent from the existing 31 per cent, a statement released by the CMO said.
Similarly, the state government has also increased the sanction of Dearness Relief (TI) of the pension of its retired employees by 3 per cent.
The employees will get the additional DA and TI amount in their September salary and pension along with eight months' arrear, the CMO said.
Around 4 lakh regular employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state government will benefit from the hikes.
--IANS
bbm/arm
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 20:07 IST