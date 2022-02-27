Ahead of festive season, PM Modi urges people to go 'Vocal for Local'

With Holi and Shivratri festivals approaching, Prime Minister on Sunday urged the people to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and buy locally made products.

Addressing the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi said, "Many festivals are lined up in the coming month of March. Shivratri is one of them. A few days later, we will all start preparing for Holi, which is a festival that unites us all."

"My dear countrymen, many festivals are lined up in the coming month of March, beginning with Shivratri and later we will all start preparing for Holi. Holi is a festival that unites us all. In this festival, all differences between near-dear ones and strangers, big and small, rancour and envy disappear. That is why it is said that the colours of love and harmony are thicker than the colours of Holi. Along with Gujiya in Holi, there is a unique sweetness of relationships as well. We have to strengthen these bonds further, and relations are not only with the people of our family but also with the people who are part of your larger family," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that by buying local products during festivals, the lives of the people living around us can become colourful and vibrant.

"This is the way of celebrating the festival through 'Vocal for Local'. You should buy local products at festivals so that the lives of the people living around you also become colourful and vibrant. The success with which our country is fighting the battle against Corona and moving forward is imparting enthusiasm. With this very zeal, we have to celebrate our festivals, and at the same time, we have to maintain caution," he said.

Prime Minister shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday. It was the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)