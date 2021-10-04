Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Rahul Gandhi meets Mukul Sangma, other leaders

Ahead of by-polls, Congress leader on Sunday met former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala.

All Indian Congress Committee in-charge for Manish Chatrath and former Union Minister and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal were also present in the meeting.

"Shri met INC President Shri Vincent Pala, CLP Leader Shri Mukul Sangma, in charge Shri Manish Chatrathalong with General Secretary I/C Organisation Shri K C Venugopal," tweeted Congress on Sunday.

Earlier on September 28, the Election Commission of India announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country including Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)