Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Rahul Gandhi meets Mukul Sangma, other leaders

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Sangma
Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees for inter-state border disputes
Will submit proposals for exempting Covid material GST by Tuesday: Sangma
Shah to discuss state border disputes with CMs on his visit to Northeast
PM set target to provide drinking water to all household: Amit Shah
-
Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala.
All Indian Congress Committee in-charge for Meghalaya Manish Chatrath and former Union Minister and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal were also present in the meeting.
"Shri Rahul Gandhi met INC Meghalaya President Shri Vincent Pala, CLP Leader Shri Mukul Sangma, in charge Shri Manish Chatrathalong with General Secretary I/C Organisation Shri K C Venugopal," tweeted Congress on Sunday.
Earlier on September 28, the Election Commission of India announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country including Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU